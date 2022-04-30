'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cancelled after seven seasons

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' has been cancelled by the television broadcasting company CW after seven seasons. This series is the second DC Comics-based show to be cancelled on Friday following 'Batwoman'.

With the cancellation of 'Legends of Tomorrow' and 'Batwoman', CW will leave a smaller DC roster in 2022-23 than it was a few years ago.

The network has renewed 'The Flash' (which was scheduled to end with a previously announced ninth season) and 'Superman & Lois', which are currently the only two DC shows scheduled for next season.

Prolific producer Greg Berlanti is hosting another DC show with a work that pilots, 'Gotham Knights', which is not considered a spin-off of 'Batwoman'.

According to Variety, Keto Shimizu, co-showrunner and executive producer, confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, "Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no Season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

However, as parent companies Warner Bros, 'Discovery' and 'Paramount Global' are considering selling stations, the network is also facing major changes. 'Local TV Giant Nexstar' is welcomed as a strong candidate.

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' was produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Sarah Schechter, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and James Eagan.

( With inputs from ANI )

