De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Film Continues Its Steady Run Despite New Releases, Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: De De Pyaar De 2 continued its steady box office run as the film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 10, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has now reached a total of Rs 61.85 crore in the domestic market. On Sunday, the film recorded 27.13 percent occupancy in Hindi shows. Morning shows saw 10.75 percent turnout. The figure rose to 30.29 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded the highest response at 42.30 percent, while night shows stood at 25.17 percent.

De De Pyaar De 2 Day-Wise Earnings So Far (According to Sacnilk):

• Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore

• Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

• Day 3: Rs 13.75 crore

• Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore

• Day 5: Rs 5.25 crore

• Day 6: Rs 3.50 crore

• Day 7: Rs 3.35 crore

• Week 1 total: Rs 51.10 crore

• Day 8: Rs 2.25 crore

• Day 9: Rs 4 crore

• Day 10: Rs 4.50 crore (early estimate)

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth. The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

The film remains the strongest performer at the box office despite new releases. It will now look to add more numbers during the weekdays as it continues its second-week run.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer