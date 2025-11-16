De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh's Film Sees 50% Surge, Crosses ₹23.22 Crore

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s new release De De Pyaar De 2 has witnessed a remarkable 50% jump at the box office, accumulating ₹23.22 crore within just two days of its release. The film opened with collections of ₹8.75 crore and saw a sharp rise on the second day, reflecting the strong public interest in the romantic-comedy genre. On Saturday alone, the movie earned ₹13.77 crore, significantly boosting its overall total. This impressive growth indicates a positive response from audiences and showcases the film’s increasing popularity across theatres nationwide as word-of-mouth continues to spread.

Trade tracking platform Sacnilk reported a steady upward progression in occupancy rates throughout the day. The morning shows recorded 7.60% occupancy, which increased to 16.28% during the afternoon. The momentum strengthened further in the evening with 21.72% occupancy, eventually peaking at 36.50% during night shows. This consistent rise reflects strong viewer engagement and suggests that the film is gaining momentum with every screening. The upward trend across all time slots indicates positive reception and hints at promising weekend performance as more moviegoers choose to watch the film in cinemas.

Also Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Earns Over Rs 8 Crore on Opening Day

The storyline revolves around Aashish, played by Ajay Devgn, and Ayesha, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh. The film explores their relationship dynamics as Aashish meets Ayesha’s parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, with the age gap between the couple forming a central theme. The trailer also introduces Meezaan Jafri’s character, who is encouraged by Ayesha’s parents to influence her decisions regarding the relationship. This adds an additional layer of tension to the plot. Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film blends emotional moments with light-hearted humour.

De De Pyaar De 2 features a strong ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jafri and Gautami Kapoor. The movie follows the journey of Ashish, a 52-year-old NRI, as he meets the family of his 28-year-old partner Ayesha. Their generational differences create a series of comedic and emotional situations as the couple navigates challenges around family acceptance. Blending themes of modern relationships, societal expectations, and humour, the film aims to connect with a wide range of viewers by depicting relatable conflicts around love and approval within families.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: