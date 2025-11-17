De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Earns Over Rs 34 Crore in Its First Weekend

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: De De Pyaar De 2 ended its opening weekend on a strong note as the Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s starrer recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday. The romantic comedy collected Rs 13.75 crore on Day 3, according to Sacnilk. This was higher than the Day 2 figure of Rs 12.25 crore. The film had made Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day. With this rise in collections, the three day total stands at Rs 34.75 crore.

According to the reports, the film saw an overall occupancy of 24.94 per cent on Sunday. Evening shows drew the highest turnout at 38.57 per cent. Night shows followed at 25.94 per cent. Afternoon shows saw 25.64 per cent and morning shows saw 9.59 per cent.

De De Pyaar De 2 continues the story from the first film with a new twist. Ashish is a 52-year-old London based investor. He meets the family of his 28 year old girlfriend Ayesha. The age gap leads to awkward and humorous moments as both families try to understand each other. The makers have kept the mix of romance and comedy. Scenes between Ashish and Rajji add new humour to the narrative.

The film is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor.

