De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Pass the Crucial Monday Test?

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: De De Pyaar De 2 continued its box-office run-on Monday with an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on Day 4. This took the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 39 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor starrer released on Friday and drew strong footfall through its first weekend. The film opened at Rs 8.75 crore. It then witnessed healthy growth on Saturday with Rs 12.25 crore and maintained the momentum on Sunday with Rs 13.75 crore. The film saw a lighter day on Monday but maintained steady interest among viewers.

De De Pyaar De 2 Day Wise Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day 1: 8.75

Day 2: 12.25

Day 3: 13.75

Day 4: 4.25

Total: 39.00

Reports indicate the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

About the Film

The sequel follows Ashish as he tries to gain approval from Ayesha’s family while navigating challenges that come with the age gap between them. The story continues in a light and relatable manner, staying true to the tone of the franchise.

The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth. The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer