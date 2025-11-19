De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh's Film Sees Growth on Tuesday, Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: De De Pyaar De 2 recorded a solid hold on Tuesday as the film collected Rs 5.25 crore on its fifth day, according to Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer had seen a drop on Monday but regained momentum on Day 5. The movie now stands at Rs 44.25 crore in India net collections and is moving toward the Rs 50 crore mark.

The movie registered 16.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Day 5. Morning shows saw 7.96 percent turnout while afternoon shows reached 12.80 percent. Evening shows hit 16.45 percent and night shows climbed to 28.91 percent.

Day-wise earnings show a strong opening weekend followed by a steady hold. The film collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2, Rs 13.75 crore on Day 3, Rs 4.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5.25 crore on Day 5. The film is expected to reach the Rs 50 crore mark soon if it maintains the same pace.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth.

The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

