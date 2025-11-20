De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Film Inches Closer to Rs 50 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 has collected Rs 3.48 crore on its sixth day at the box office. The film has now earned a total of Rs 47.73 crore, according to the early estimates from Sacnilk. The Hindi occupancy on Wednesday stood at 8.84 percent. Morning shows saw 6.19 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 8.05 percent, evening shows 8.76 percent, and night shows 12.37 percent.

Day-wise collection of De De Pyaar De 2 is as follows: Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore, Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore, Day 3: Rs 13.75 crore, Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore, Day 5: Rs 5.25 crore, and Day 6: Rs 3.48 crore.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth.

The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer