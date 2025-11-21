De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day: De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, completed its first week in theatres on Thursday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.35 crore on Day 7. Its total net collection now stands at Rs 51.10 crore. The movie recorded an overall 8.67 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday with morning shows at 5.65 percent, afternoon shows at 8.08 percent, evening shows at 9.02 percent and night shows at 11.91 percent.

Day-wise collection of the film is as follows: Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore, Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore, Day 3: Rs 13.75 crore, Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore, Day 5: Rs 5.25 crore, Day 6: Rs 3.5 crore, Day 7: Rs 3.35 crore.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth.

The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer