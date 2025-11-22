De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: How Much Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Film Earned on Its 2nd Friday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2 continued its steady run at the box office on Friday, November 21. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.25 crore on its eighth day, taking its total collection to around Rs 53.50 crore.

The film opened with Rs 8.75 crore on November 14 and saw growth over its first weekend, earning Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.75 crore on Sunday. The first Monday brought a dip to Rs 4.25 crore, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday added Rs 3.5 crore each.

Despite fresh competition from new releases 120 Bahadur and Masti 4, which earned Rs 2-3 crore on their first day, De De Pyaar De 2 maintained momentum, supported by positive word-of-mouth. Analysts say the film may continue to perform well in the coming days if the new releases do not gain traction.

Day-wise Collection:

Day 1 (Friday) – Rs 8.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – Rs 13.75 crore

Day 4 (Monday) – Rs 4.25 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) – Rs 5.25 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) – Rs 3.5 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) – Rs 3.5 crore

Day 8 (Friday) – Rs 2.25 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 51.25 crore

Total (Day 8): Rs 53.50 crore (early estimates)

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth.

The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer