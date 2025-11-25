De De Pyaar De 2 Day 11 Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, R Madhavan Film Nears ₹100 Crore Globally; Check Second Monday Earnings

De De Pyaar De 2 has impressed audience and has a steady run on box office in its second week. Film saw noticeable decline on Monday. Anshul Sharma directed and Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Gautami Kapoor starrer film has impressed audience with their acting. On Second Sunday film collected Rs 4.35 crore despite of new release. Film earned, Rs 1.5 cr on its second Monday, which is a slight decline.

This decline, though typical, puts pressure on the film to sustain its momentum throughout the week.De De Pyaar De 2 opened strong at Rs 8.75 crore and closed its first week with Rs 51.10 crore, following weekend growth. A further Rs 2.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday of the second weekend brought the nine-day total to Rs 57.35 crore (India net).

De De Pyaar De 2 has exceeded expectations overseas, earning Rs 19.25 crore in 10 days and bringing its worldwide total to Rs 93 crore, nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. Despite a Monday slowdown, it's outperforming recent releases like 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4, and even Ajay Devgn's own Son of Sardaar 2. With no major Hindi releases until next weekend, De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to maintain a strong screen presence through its second week.

Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 13.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.35 crore

Week 1 total: Rs 51.10 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 9: Rs 4 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 11: Rs. 1.5 crore

