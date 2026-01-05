De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s Romantic Comedy Movie Online

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 will make its digital debut on Netflix from January 9, 2026, following a successful theatrical run. The film, released in theatres on November 14, 2025, received a positive response from audiences and holds an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10. A sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, it continues the story of Ashish (Devgn) and his younger girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul).

The plot revolves around Ayesha’s efforts to convince her parents, played by Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, to accept her relationship with Ashish despite the age gap. The film combines romance and situational comedy, offering light-hearted entertainment.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the cast also features Jaaved Jaffari and Meezan Jafri. Cinematography is by Sudhir K. Chaudhary, with editing by Chetan Solanki.

According to box office reports by Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 111.77 crore worldwide, including Rs 74.23 crore net and Rs 88.62 crore gross in India, with Rs 23.15 crore from overseas markets.

Fans who missed the theatrical release can catch the film on Netflix starting January 9, 2026.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer