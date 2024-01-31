"Deadpool 3 going to be jolt... Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU": Director Matthew Vaughn

Washington DC [US], January 31 : Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who have been eagerly awaiting the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman starrer 'Deadpool 3' might be in for some good news as filmmaker Matthew Vaughn promises a "jolt" that could save the now struggling film franchise back to life, according to Deadline.

Vaughn, who previously directed X-Men: First Class from the superhero series revealed that he was privvy to snippets from the upcoming film directed by Shawn Levy, which he said was "unbelievable."

The US-based Deadline media outlet reported that while promoting his latest directorial 'Argylle' starring Henry Cavill, the filmmaker made an appearance on BroBible's Post-Credit podcast where he talked about the Reynolds-Jackman starrer.

"The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I'm sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak are unbelievable," he said.

"That's going to be the jolt... the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it's going to bring that body back to life... I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe," Deadline cited Vaughn.

'Deadpool 3' is set to hit the theatres on July 26 this year.

Vaughn who is not involved in the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise said, "I'm a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be."

The production of 'Deadpool 3' was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Jackman joined the 'Deadpool' franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from 'X-Men' to 'Logan'.

The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than USD 780 million at the global Box Office.

