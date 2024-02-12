Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Out, Promises Major MCU Crossover

The first teaser for Deadpool 3 was officially released during the Super Bowl 2024, promising a transformative impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the teaser revealed the film's title as "Deadpool & Wolverine," signaling a significant crossover event.

The trailer not only revisited beloved characters from the Deadpool franchise but also introduced Deadpool and Wolverine into the current MCU timeline. Additionally, the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also gives a nod to X-Men.

Opening with the original Deadpool cast celebrating Wade Wilson's birthday, the trailer took a surprising turn when Wade was visited by the TVA, a nod to Loki. Seated in front of Paradox, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen, Wade was offered a chance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, providing glimpses of iconic Marvel superheroes such as Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man.

Reynolds' Deadpool humorously referred to himself as Marvel's 'Jesus' and unleashed numerous X-Men references and a playful jab at Nick Fury before Hugh Jackman's Wolverine made a dramatic entrance.

The title "Deadpool & Wolverine" was not only confirmed in the trailer but also through intriguing posters shared by Hugh and Ryan. The poster featured a half-and-half locket with the Deadpool and Wolverine logos, engraved with the words 'Best Friends.'

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release on July 26, featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Jennifer Garner in pivotal roles.

The film's cast also includes Morena Baccarin as Deadpool's fiancée, Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand as mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead; Jennifer Garner as Elektra; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al; Karan Soni as taxi driver Dopinder; Stefan Kapicic as Colossus; Shioli Kutsuna as Negasonic's girlfriend, Yukio; and Rob Delaney as X-Force member Peter.

Deadpool 3 is co-written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy, with production overseen by director Levy, Reynolds, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Despite a four-month delay due to a strike, production on Deadpool 3 remained steadfast, promising a thrilling addition to the Marvel universe.