Debate Grows Over 16-Hour Shifts: Is It Time for Reform in the Entertainment Industry? Here’s What These Actors Are Saying

Recently, Deepika Padukone made it to headlines for leaving Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit citing disagreements over remuneration and working hours. She stated that she asked for an eight-hour shift, profit sharing, and pre-decided days of shooting, and she mentioned the inability to speak Telugu. Vanga did not agree to what the actress demanded and replaced her with Tripti Dimri. Many actors these days are raising their voices against long 16 to 17-hour shifts and focusing on work-life balance. Speaking candidly on this actors’ Chestha Bhagat, Ashish Dixit, and Ritika Shrotri. We have got a mixed reaction from the people of the industry about long working hours and how they manage their needs at the shoot and keep time off set.

Speaking candidly with Lokmat Times, the Sari star Ritika Shrotri said, “I’ve even shot for 24 hours straight at times, especially when there were unexpected location issues. What keeps me going is a mix of discipline, proper rest between takes, good nutrition, and sometimes just sheer adrenaline! But more than anything, it’s the passion for acting that fuels me. I believe extending a shift is absolutely okay sometimes, especially when we’re running behind schedule. I’m always up for supporting the producer and the team in those moments. But generally, a 12-hour shift is standard, and I’ve been used to that rhythm since I was a child.”



Where Ritika Shrotri opined that working a 12-hour shift and extended shift only when it is important, Pati Brahmachari actor Ashish Dixit agreed with her. Speaking with Lokmat Times, he said, “As actors, long working hours are part and parcel of the profession. When you're passionate about your craft, like I am, it becomes a little easier to embrace. On days when the shoot runs long, the love I have for the character keeps me going. Yes, it can be physically tiring, but that’s the nature of the job, and honestly, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.” When asked about how he juggles between being on set for long hours and prioritising his family time, he said, “I try to disconnect from work when I can and give time to my personal life. Whether it’s a quiet dinner, a short getaway, or just watching a movie together, those small moments really help me stay balanced, grounded, and happy. That balance not only keeps my personal life strong but also helps me perform better on set.”

On the contrary, Temptation Island contestant, Chestha Bhagat, said that she has learned that saying no sometimes is a sign of self-respect. She said, “Long hours are part of the job, but how we handle them makes all the difference. You have to treat your mind and body like tools - if you don’t recharge them, you burn out. I’ve learned that saying no isn’t a sign of weakness - it’s self-respect. As artists, we give so much of ourselves emotionally and physically, so setting boundaries is essential. If something feels like it’ll take a toll on my health or personal life, I try to speak up.” Speaking about how she maintains essential work-life balance, Chestha Bhagat said, “Work-life balance doesn’t come easy in our industry. For me, it’s about being fully present wherever I am - on set or at home. I try to protect my personal time just as fiercely as I commit to work. Whether it’s spending time with loved ones, traveling, or just staying off social media for a day, those small resets keep me grounded and creatively inspired.”



In an industry where the whole world is your audience, actors give their best to entertain us, but they also have their me-time. Juggling between work and personal life is tough in every profession, but one can always find a way out instead of getting worn out.