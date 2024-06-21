Debate on liquor policy is seen only during elections: Actor Suriya Sivakumar on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 : Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar expressed his condolences over the death of at least 47 people after consuming illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district of the State.

Suriya took to his X account on Friday and criticized the state's liquor policies and the political debate surrounding them.

"We have been seeing Liquor Policy debate only during election time from all the parties. We have been witnessing that the people of Tamil Nadu who did vote with faith that their lives will get improved are constantly watching the plight of the governments that have ruled us for more than 20 years with TASMAC and forcing people to drink," Suriya wrote.

He pointed out the dire consequences of addiction to alcohol sold by TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation).

"When people addicted to Rs 150 alcohol from TASMAC are unable to afford it, they are preferring Rs 50 poisonous liquor," he added.

Suriya also mentioned that alcohol addiction is not merely an individual issue but a societal one that affects families and communities.

"When are we going to realise that alcohol addiction is not an individual issue and it is an issue of the whole society of each family? Many years of violence should be stopped immediately where the government itself encourages consumption of alcohol."

Urging the government and political parties to act with foresight to prevent such tragedies, the actor wrote, "We can stop such incidents in the future if the government and political parties act with foresight. Irrespective of a short-term solution, with people I also have faith that the Chief Minister will take reforming decisions on Liquor Policy for people's welfare."

At least 47 people died and over 100 people were hospitalized after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district.

Earlier today, three accused in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor case were sent to 15 days of judicial custody and taken to Cudallore Central prison.

Kallakurichi police produced the accused before the district combined court.

Accordng to the police, the accused have been identified as Govindaraj, Damadoran and Vijaya. The accused have been taken to Cuddalore Central Prison from Kallakurichi Combined District Court.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased victims, with those under treatment to receive Rs 50,000 each.

Victims are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and in Hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

