Debattama Saha learns Braj language for her role in 'Mithai'

Mumbai, April 3 Popular television actress Debattama Saha, who is portraying the titular role in the show 'Mithai', talks about getting into the skin of character and learning Braj language for her role.

Debattama shared how she went about learning the Braj language. She said: "It was indeed challenging to understand the Braj language, but I believe a specific language can't be a barrier for an actor. I undoubtedly faced difficulties and challenges to grasp the character's diction, but I am trying my level best to get it right. Also, grasping the U.P. dialects and their nuances has been a difficult task, but I believe this will definitely help me explore my boundaries as an artist and grow as a performer."

'Mithai' is based on the life of a sweet maker based in Mathura who wants to preserve and conserve the legacy of Aloo Jalebis that she has inherited from her father but is now, unfortunately, on the verge of extinction.The crew shot a few initial episodes at Jatipura and Mathura.

Adding further about adapting from one character to another, she commented: "I managed to step into the character easily because I connected and accustomed myself to her lifestyle well before I could shoot for it. Prior to getting on to portray a new role on-screen, I always give myself some time to rehearse for the part. That way I am always well prepared to step into the shoes of a character."

"However, for 'Mithai', to bring the cultural essence, we filmed the initial episodes in the real locations from where the character belongs. I learned a few skills and the local dialect which are important for the character. It was a little challenging for me to communicate because Brajwasis speak a distinct language, which is Braj Bhasha," she shared.

On how she prepped for the role, the actress added: "I was curious to understand the culture and everything about it. I am someone always looking out to learn something new and I am working so hard to do justice to the local dialect and match it up with my character. I believe using these methods greatly eases the actor's job. During my stay in the city and interacting with the locals, I got a chance to take it all in with its glory and splendor."

'Mithai' will be airing from April 4 on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor