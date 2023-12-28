Debina Bonnerjee pays tribute to late actor Vijayakanth, calls him her "first ever Tamil hero"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Actor Debina Bonnerjee paid her last tribute to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth, who passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Debina took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long post remembering the late actor. She recalled working with him in her first Tamil film, 'Perarasu', which was released in 2006. Debina called him her "first ever Tamil hero".

She wrote in the caption, "My first ever Tamil hero.. What an experience to work with Sir in my first tamil film Perarasu. Already a superstar "Captain" is what we all called him as.."

Debina shared that she learned "punctuality" and "humanity" from him. "He's the one who kind of taught me punctuality and humanity... Always felt proud to do this film with Superstar #Vijaykanth..Sad on hearing his sudden demise.. May your soul rest in peace you were and will always be remembered for all the beautiful time and wise words truly a great leader #OmShanti...My condolences to all his close ones, fans and family," she added.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Meanwhile, Debina Bonnerjee mostly works in Tamil and Hindi cinema and TV. Her portrayals of Sita and Lakshmi in the 2008 TV serial 'Ramayan' have made her popular. She worked with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in 'Nanjundi'. She appeared in several reality TV shows and was seen in sitcoms like 'Chidiya Ghar' and also in the supernatural drama 'Vish: A Poisonous Story'.

