Debutant Shushant Thamke's Film 'Pintu Ki Pappi' Trailer Wins Praise from Aamir Khan! The former says, "A Moment I Will Cherish Forever"

In the world of Bollywood, every newcomer actor dreams of receiving a nod of appreciation from the industry's superstars and legends. For debutant actor Shushant Thamke, that dream came true when Aamir Khan praised the trailer of his upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi. The trailer, which was released last month, has been receiving immense love from the audiences and now has caught the attention of Aamir Khan, whose response has left Shushant overjoyed.

Shushant, who is making his debut under Ganesh Acharya’s production house V2S Production & Entertainment., was ecstatic when Aamir Khan gave his reaction to the trailer. Aamir met Shushant and shared his response to the latter's debut film 'Pintu Ki Pappi'.The actor responded to Aamir's words of praise in the trailer and said .“It's hard to describe the feeling I had when Aamir Khan had seen the trailer of Pintu Ki Pappi and loved it. Aamir sir is someone I've looked up to my entire life, and to know that he appreciated my work was overwhelming. His response has motivated me to work harder and give my best to my craft. To receive such validation from him is a moment I will cherish forever,”

The film, Pintu Ki Pappi, is a comedy-drama, starring debutants Shushant Thamke, Jaanyaa Joshi, and Viidhi along with an ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Murali Sharma, Ali Asgar, Sunil Pal, Ajay Jadhav, Puja Banerjee and Ganesh Acharya among others. The film produced by Vidhi Acharya is written by Shiv Hare, Shyamli Pandey, and Anadi Sufi with the direction being helmed by Shiv Hare. The film will be released in cinemas soon.

