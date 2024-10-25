Deepa Mehta joins hands with Onir for his next feature film 'We Are Faheem & Karun

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Ace filmmaker Deepa Mehta has joined hands with director Onir to present his next feature film, 'We Are Faheem & Karun', a touching queer love story set in the Gurez Valley of Kashmir.

In a press release shared by the film's team, Deepa, who is known for her groundbreaking work expressed her admiration for the film and said, "The film, We Are Faheem & Karun, is incredible. Its themes of love, friendship, and duty are profound and universal. It is essential to highlight the heartbreak and humanity in geopolitical conflicts, and this film is particularly moving."

Directed and produced by Onir under his banner Anticlock Films, the movie is shot entirely in Kashmir, with dialogues in Kashmiri and Urdu.

Onir, who is best known for his portrayal of human emotions, shared, "This is not just a love story; it is a narrative about the complexities of human emotions amidst political and social turmoil."

The film tells the story of Karun, a security guard from Kerala, and Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student.

Set against the backdrop of political unrest, the movie explores themes of love, friendship, and the impact of conflict on personal lives.

