Deepak Parashar to essay Inspector Rakesh Maria in Munawar Faruqui-starrer ‘First Copy’

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Deepak Parashar will be seen essaying the role of Inspector Rakesh Maria in the upcoming streaming title ‘First Copy’. The series is set in Mumbai of the 1990s, and stars Munawar Faruqui in his dramatic acting debut. It explores the shadowy world of film piracy during the rise of CDs and DVDs as underground currency.

Deepak Parashar’s portrayal of Inspector Maria, a relentless cop tracking the piracy racket, brings both gravitas and depth to the cat-and-mouse tension that drives the series. Inspired by real events and characters, the role echoes the presence of the real-life Rakesh Maria, known for his integrity and investigative brilliance.

Talking about the same, the actor said, "Playing Inspector Rakesh Maria allowed me to revisit the moral complexity of justice in a city constantly in flux. The world of ‘First Copy’ may be rooted in the 90s, but its questions around media, crime, and power feel more relevant than ever”.

The trailer of the series was released recently, and has been getting a good response from the audience, and fans of Munawar Faruqui.

Prior to this Munawar was seen in reality shows like ‘Lock Upp 1’ and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ both of which he went on to win.

The series also stars Gulshan Grover, Krystle D’Souza, and a stellar supporting cast, painting an atmospheric picture of a Mumbai torn between glamour and greed. The trailer hints at high-stakes drama, the clash between Bollywood and piracy, and the rise of a black market that fed the public’s insatiable hunger for cinema before release day.

The series is directed by Farhan Zamma. It is set to premiere on June 20 on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor