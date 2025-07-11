Deepak Tijori opens up about his struggles with missed recognition in the 90s

Mumbai, July 11 Deepak Tijori, best known for his memorable roles in iconic 90s films like “Aashiqui,” “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,” and “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” opened up about the emotional struggles he faced during the peak of his acting career.

The actor, who earned his first Best Actor nomination after 35 years, shared that he used to wait eagerly for award nominations after his films were released.

He told IANS, “When I worked in the 90s and did those films, I used to get excited about nominations. I used to keep searching for my name. But it didn’t come—it never came.” For several years, Deepak would comb through nomination lists with hope, only to be left disappointed. “I searched for 4-5 years, and then I stopped,” he revealed.

Speaking about bagging the best actor nomination in the United States, Tijori shared, “The excitement is overwhelming, to be honest. It’s also a bit surprising. I remember when I worked on the film Lightning, I would wait eagerly after its release, hoping to see it nominated somewhere. I kept checking the nomination lists, but nothing ever showed up. After doing that for about four or five years, I gave up. I figured others probably had better content, and I had no regrets. But when I received that phone call about the nomination, I was stunned. I even told Jo, who called me, ‘Don’t talk to me right now.’ It just didn’t feel real.”

When asked if he felt his talent received the recognition it deserved from the industry over the years, the ‘Baadshah’ actor shared that he has never measured his journey by awards or formal accolades. For him, the appreciation from audiences—especially for his work during the 90s—has always been the most meaningful form of recognition.

“I’ve never really looked at it that way. The love I’ve received from audiences, especially for my work in the 90s, has always been enough for me. Even today, people still remember and appreciate that work. That’s my true reward. Of course, this new recognition is special—especially because it came when I had just begun working again. I wasn’t expecting it at all, but I’m grateful. Recognition is always a good feeling. Still, I never held grudges. Every time I wasn’t named or acknowledged, I used to tell myself, Something better is coming next year. That hope kept me going.”

Deepak Tijori has earned acclaim at the Independent Short Awards in Los Angeles, California, for his performance in “Echoes of Us,” an emotional short film helmed by director Joe Rajan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor