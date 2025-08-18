Deepak Tijori says talent won’t go unnoticed in the this age of tech

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actor Deepak Tijori feels that in the current era, talent has many avenues to explore. The actor had spoken with IANS in an interview during the promotions of his short film ‘Echoes of Us’, and said that talent won’t go unnoticed in this age of technology.

He told IANS, “There are a lot of people. And, those people who work for the image are also working. So, whatever they are doing and those who are successful, some people are not getting success. But, if they have the talent, if it is not seen in cinema, it is seen in OTT. If it is not seen in OTT, it is seen on TV. And, if it is not seen on TV, it is coming out in reels”.

“So, I think, there is so much talent and you can explore your talent and exploit it anywhere in today's time. The avenues are so wonderful today. So, I think, it is just a matter of time that as soon as your talent and skill is there and it is seen anywhere, on any platform, small or big, talent is talent”, he added.

He also shared a special message with the viewers about ‘Echoes of US’, as he said, “We have worked very hard in making Echoes of Us and especially the team that we have formed in which Joe has directed and Uliya has acted very well. We have taken this film as a small film and by giving it a visual treatment, we have given it a role in a big film”.

“In fact, we are planning that somehow we want to show it to our people and for this, I think we are planning and hopefully if everything works out then I think Joe is going to be making this short film business into a proper primary business”, he added.

