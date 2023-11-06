Deepfake video of actress Rashmika goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan demands strict action

A deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna has been doing the rounds on social media platforms lately. In the video, a woman is seen entering an elevator. However, it is morphed to show Rashmika's face. While some social media users were tricked into believing that the woman is Rashmika, others pointed out that it is an AI-generated edited video and the woman in the clip is not the actress. Post the shocking incident, Amitabh Bachchan has demanded legal action. Big B urged for legal action, saying, “Yes this is a strong case for legal." On the other hand, Rashmika is yet to comment on the video.

🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.



You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel.



This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

The original video was also shared by many users, who criticized individuals who created similar films solely to get views. Many quickly noticed that the woman’s visage changed from the other girl to Rashmika at 0:01 in the video. Additionally, the users called for “strict action” against the people who published it. For the unversed, Deepfake technology represents one of the negative aspects of the ever-advancing field of AI. It allows cybercriminals not just to change their voices to sound like someone else but also to doctor videos in a way that makes them look real. On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Besides, she will also be seen in ‘The Girlfriend’. Rashmika also has an untitled next film with Vijay Deverakonda, Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, and Rainbow opposite Dev Mohan of Shaakuntalam fame.