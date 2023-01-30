Deepika hides face under hoodie as she visits cinema hall to see public's reaction to Pathaan

As 'Pathaan' witnessed a roaring success, the film's female lead Deepika Padukone sneaked into a theatre in Mumbai to watch the reaction of fans.

On Sunday, Deepika visited Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy. However, she disguised herself by hiding her face under a black hoodie and a black bask.

Several videos of her visiting the theatre have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Deepika is seen donning an-all black look. She also sported a black cap.

Deepika made a fleeting appearance and quickly left the venue.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan', which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, has collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

"'Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its 4th day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crore. "The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has overtaken SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Apart from Deepika, the action-spy film stars John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan as the male leads.

The film also has a special cameo by superstar Salman Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor