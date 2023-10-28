Deepika kept her promise to cinematographer, heena artist she made during 'YJHD'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video was shown during the season 8 premiere of 'Koffee With Karan' on Thursday.

'Mehandi' artist Veena Nagda, who worked with Deepika on the set of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' also took to Instagram to post the wedding video with a sweet comment.

Veena wrote on Instagram, "A promise she (Deepika) made me during the shoot of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that I'll be applying the mehendi at her wedding, and she stuck to her words, means the world to me. Thank you for letting me be a part of this beautiful moment in your life. Words cannot express my happiness and love for both of you."

Deepika promised Veena that she would apply henna on her wedding day, according to Veena. Veena had spent 45 days in Udaipur working closely with Deepika on Ayan Mukerji's film, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

She praised Deepika as the sweetest lady.

Deepika also kept the promise of hiring the cinematographer of the 'Kabira' song from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, for the shoot of her wedding.

The cinematographer also took to Instagram to recall Deepika's promise."When the time comes for my wedding, I'd (Deepika) be honoured if you would be the one to capture it."

Deepika ensured that the cinematographer was the one to capture the magical union of the couple.

Deepika and Ranveer appeared on the 'Koffee' sofa of the show hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and revealed details about their marriage, the proposal, and more.

Almost five years after they got married, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared their wedding video on the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

The video started with Ranveer giving a toast at his wedding and revealed that he had once said that he would marry Deepika Padukone and the day had finally come.

From cute moments of 'Deepveer's' wedding, the video also featured bytes from their families talking about Ranveer and Deepika.

Deepika's father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone said in the video that Ranveer brings some excitement to their 'boring' family of four.

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony followed by a North Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and others.

