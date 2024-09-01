Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Expect Baby on This Date: The Surprising Ranbir Kapoor Connection

Deepika Padukone's baby is due this month, and social media is abuzz with speculation about the exact arrival date. The couple announced their pregnancy in February, revealing on Instagram that their baby is expected in September 2024.

According to a report by News18 Showsha, ''Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. ''

The source also revealed that mom-to-be Deepika is currently on maternity leave. ''At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.''Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. the sources added.

Following the headlines about Deepika and Ranveer's baby's due date, netizens quickly spotted a connection to Ranbir Kapoor. As the Bollywood heartthrob’s birthday is on September 28, there's speculation that the baby might share the same birthday. Yes, you read that right—same birthday! After dating for six years, the star couple Deepika - Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.