Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Expecting Their First Child, Due in September

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child.The Fighter actress shared an image carrying the words “September 2024” surrounded by doodles of baby clothing and balloons.

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation that the Deepika was pregnant, prompted partly by her appearance at the BAFTAs recently. Deepika, who was a presenter at the award show, wore a saree and appeared to be making an effort to keep her stomach covered.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 after dating for a few years.