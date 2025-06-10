Deepika Padukone Announces Expansion Of Padukone School Of Badminton On Father Prakash Padukone’s 70th Birthday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on June 10, celebrated her father and renowned badminton player Prakash Padukone’s 70th birthday in a special way. She announced the expansion of the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB). She said that PSB will expand to 75 centres within a year of its launch. Deepika said that the school was inaugurated last year, and they aim to build a healthier and focused generation inspired by sports. Deepika made the announcement via Instagram. "As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life - physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport," she wrote.

Deepika Padukone serves as the founder of PSB, and her father, Prakash Padukone, is a board member and mentor of the school. The PSB intends to expand to 100 centres by the end of this year and 250 centres in the following three years, per her post.

The 39-year-old actor has already mentioned playing badminton in numerous interviews for many years. In one interview, her mother, Ujjala, said, "I remember that one morning she woke up and she said, 'Ma, I have been thinking about this for a long time now. I have been playing badminton only because Papa wants me to, but it's not something that I enjoy doing, and I seriously want to take up modeling and get into movies.' I didn't take her seriously, and then she said, 'I have been thinking about this for the past couple of nights. You wait and see, I will make you proud one day."

As a model, Deepika Padukone appeared in music videos and ads. Eventually, she costarred with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

In addition, the actress is the director of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that promotes wellness and mental health awareness. She was recently in the headlines for reportedly leaving Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, after a disagreement with the director over pay and working hours. Last week, Deepika Padukone joined Allu Arjun from Pushpa in the upcoming high-profile science fiction film, which will be directed by Jawan's director Atlee.