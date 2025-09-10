Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday

Mumbai, Sep 10 Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone celebrated her daughter’s first birthday by baking a cake, which she described as her “love language.”

Deepika took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, where she shared the picture of the lip-smacking chocolate cake she made to celebrate the birthday for Dua.

“My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!” Deepika wrote as the caption.

It was on September 8, 2024, when Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first born, a baby girl.

They took to Instagram on September 8,2024 to officially announce the arrival and wrote: “ “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.”

It was in February 2024, when Deepika and Ranveer, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, announced that they are set to become parents. The actress was said to be in her second trimester in February.

They took to Instagram to share a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read: "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on Koffee With Karan,they shared a glimpse of their wedding video.

The couple revealed took to Instagram to reveal that their daughter has been named Dua on November 1, 2024. They said that the word "Dua" means "a prayer" and means that their daughter is the "Answer to our Prayers".

Deepika and Ranveer fell in love on the sets of “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” in 2013. In October 2018, the couple announced their impending marriage. The following month, they married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

The actress was last seen onscreen in the 2024 film “Singham Again” directed by Rohit Shetty.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

