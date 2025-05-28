Deepika Padukone dazzles in red at high jewellery event in Stockholm amid 'Spirit' controversy

Stockholm [Sweden], May 28 : Actress Deepika Padukone made a striking appearance at the Cartier High Jewellery event in Stockholm, Sweden.

Looking elegant, Padukone stole the spotlight as she attended the event in a stunning red outfit, complemented by Cartier's exquisite high jewellery collection.

Deepika styled her hair slick and open, adorned with statement jewellery from the brand's exclusive collection.

Her appearance at the gala was shared with other global personalities, including Hollywood star Zoe Saldana.

Deepika shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram, captioning the post with, "Hej from Stockholm!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKK-gtvMkZV/?img_index=1

Deepika's appearance at the event comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding her involvement in the film 'Spirit'.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently stirred controversy with a cryptic post on social media that many believe was aimed at Deepika.

Though he didn't directly name anyone, the director's words were widely interpreted as a reference to the actress, who had reportedly stepped away from the project.

In his post, Vanga expressed frustration about a "broken unsaid NDA" and alleged a betrayal of trust, writing, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."

He further added, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

The comments stirred speculation, particularly after reports that Deepika had exited the film, and her role was eventually replaced by actress Triptii Dimri.

Vanga's comments, while not explicitly naming the actress in question, pointed to a shift in the cast of 'Spirit', with Dimri now taking on the female lead role opposite Prabhas.

Shortly after the rumours of Deepika's departure from 'Spirit' began circulating, the filmmakers confirmed that Triptii Dimri would step into the role, a move that was met with excitement from fans.

Dimri, who previously starred in Vanga's Animal, expressed her gratitude on social media and said, "Still sinking in... So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga...Honoured to be a part of your vision."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor