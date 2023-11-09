Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude as her debut 'Om Shanti Om' clocks 16 Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated the 16th anniversary of her debut film, 'Om Shanti Om'.

She took to Instagram stories on Thursday and captioned, "Gratitude."

She also reposted a series of nostalgic videos shared by her fan pages.

The third story is a compilation of Deepika's 16 years in the Bollywood industry.

'Om Shanti Om' was directed by Farah Khan, and released in 2007.

It's a romantic drama with elements of comedy and fantasy. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

The story revolves around Om, a junior film artist in the 1970s, who is in love with a famous actress named Shantipriya. However, their love story takes a tragic turn. Om dies trying to save Shantipriya, and he is reincarnated to avenge their deaths. The film beautifully blends elements of romance, drama, and fantasy. Deepika played the role of Shantipriya, and her performance garnered a lot of attention, setting the stage for her successful career in the years to come.

The movie was a commercial success and received positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

