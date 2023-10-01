Deepika Padukone gives glimpse of her 'Cold Meal,' Ranveer Singh reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Fighter’, following the record-breaking success of ‘Jawan’.

She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from her day out on Sunday. She captioned the post, “My Cold Meal…#Fighter."

In the picture, she can be seen eating ice cream.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx2fU5dLkeA/

The ‘Jawan’ actor looked beautiful in a denim-on-denim casual look. She accessorised her look with a brown sling purse and choose a natural makeup look.

As soon as Deepika gave a glimpse of her day out, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh commented, “yummers.”

"Beautiful picture!! Please eat my share also, anyway I can’t eat," the badminton player PV Sindhu commented.

“Photo courtesy?" Siddharth Anand, the director of Fighter asked.

Earlier, on Independence day that was on August 15, 2023, the makers of 'Fighter' unveiled an intriguing motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv8644tsVhi/

The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into the frame. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit. Next, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are introduced. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from 'Fighter', he will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

