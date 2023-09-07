Deepika Padukone holds AbRam close at ‘Jawan’ screening, picture goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Makers of the recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’ on Wednesday night hosted a grand premiere in Mumbai where several big B-town celebs marked their presence.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Sanya Malhotra among others were among the attendees.

Several inside pictures and videos from the grand event went viral on social media and in one such picture, actor Deepika Padukone could be seen holding SRK’s younger son AbRam.

AbRam looked cute se he was dressed in a white t-shirt and black shorts and was seen smiling for the shutterbugs. Deepika is also smiling from ear to ear in the picture.

Gauri Khan’s mother Savita Chibber can be seen standing next to her grandson in the photo.

Deepika and SRK have worked together in several films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Pathaan’ and interestingly each of the films were hits.

The ‘Piku’ actor also has a cameo in SRK’s latest release ‘Jawan’.

The Internet has gone crazy over Deepika's cameo, and is immensely lauding her superlative screen presence and the evergreen sizzling chemistry between Deepika-SRK.

While Shah Rukh and his seven avatars are the centre of attention for sure, fans also can’t help but laud Deepika’s character who appears in an extended cameo.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

For ‘Jawan’ promotions, SRK travelled to several places. He attended grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa.

Talking about Deepika’s work front, she will be next seen in the Pan-India film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

She also has director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor