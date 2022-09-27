Deepika Padukone hospitalised after actress complains of 'uneasiness'

Actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after the actress complained of uneasiness. She is reportedly doing well now. Deepika underwent numerous tests in the hospital which reportedly took almost half a day. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actress is doing well now. A few months ago, Deepika reportedly had an increased heart rate when she was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad alongside Prabhas. At that point, she was admitted for a health check-up for half a day at Kamineni Hospital.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.The actor has a host of films lined up in her kitty including Project K, where, apart from Prabhas, she is also reuniting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after Piku. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan. The upcoming film is slated to hit the screens on January 25. She also has the Intern remake again alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.