Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action film; Ranveer expresses excitement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : After 'Jawan', actor Deepika Padukone and director Atlee have reunited for a sci-fi action film, which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

On Saturday, the makers made the announcement with a special video. In the clip, we can see Atlee and Deepika discussing about the film. Later, we saw the 'Piku' star seamlessly transitioning into full prep mode as she donned elaborate headgear and stepped onto set in full costume.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKloFQbRw2x/?hl=en

On having Deepika on board, Atlee in a press note shared, "Collaborating with Deepika Padukone mam on Jawan was incredibleher range, power, and grace shine in every frame. She drives the story. Now, with her and Allu Arjun sir together, we're creating something truly unforgettablereal filmmaker's dream synergy."

Sun Pictures added, "Having Deepika Padukone on board elevates this project to a whole new level. She brings gravitas, star power, and an unmatched presence that will leave a lasting impact. With Atlee's vision, Allu Arjun's magnetic energy, and Deepika's commanding brilliance, we're creating something iconic for audiences across the globe."

While not much has been revealed about the film, Deepika's casting opposite Allu Arjun has surely left fans excited.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed excitement. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh, too, got super excited.

He wrote, "Whuoa!"

The film is tentatively titled Project AA22 x A6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor