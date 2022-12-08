Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Lady Singham

Deepika Padukone has come on board for Rohit Shetty's cop franchise. The actor-director duo have previously worked on 2019's action comedy Chennai Express and recently collaborated for the song Current Laga from Shetty's upcoming venture Cirkus, led by Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker announced Padukone's casting during the launch event of the special track, which features her alongside husband Singh.

"Everybody keeps asking me when I'll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year," the filmmaker told reporters in Mumbai. Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series, fronted by Ajay Devgn. Singh, who is also part of the cop universe as Simmba, said working with his real-life partner and frequent co-star Padukone is a lot of fun.