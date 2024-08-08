Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others congratulate Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Bollywood celebrities are beaming with pride and joy as India's Men's hockey team clinches a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Celebs including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Samantha Prabhu, took to their social media to celebrate this historic achievement, expressing their admiration and support for the team's incredible performance.

Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt message.

Accompanied by a powerful picture of the victorious team celebrating on the field, Deepika congratulated the players for their outstanding performance and dedication.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to praise the team. In her post, she commended the players for their brilliant performance. "Absolutely brilliant," read her post.

Shilpa Shetty also expressed her pride in the team's achievement, sharing a congratulatory message on her Instagram story.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

