Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani to Medha Shankr: Top 5 Actresses Who Slayed in Halter Neck Outfits

When it comes to experimenting with bold and sassy silhouettes, our leading ladies have truly aced the game especially with halter neck outfits. From vibrant prints to sleek solids, here’s a look at five actresses who absolutely slayed in halter neck ensembles.



Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stunned in a body-hugging copper-red halter neck top featuring a stylish wrapped effect at the neckline. She paired it with loose-fit denim and accessorised with statement drop earrings simple, chic, and impactful.

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr oozed elegance in a black halter neck top, adorned with a center bow and a bold knot detail at the back. She styled it with high-waisted white shorts and sleek heels. With her hair in a messy bun and a radiant dewy glow, Medha struck the perfect balance between edgy and elegant.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani kept it effortlessly breezy in a red and white checked halter neck top, teamed with stitched denim bottoms. Her look was relaxed yet flattering, elevated by golden statement earrings and glowing glam makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor brought tropical energy in a neon yellow halter neck blouse that accentuated her toned waist and shoulders. A sleek bun and silver rings completed her fresh, youthful look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a striking statement in a bright red ribbed halter top with a knotted neckline and full sleeves. She paired it with wide-legged pink pants, creating a head-turning, bold color-blocked outfit.