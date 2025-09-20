Deepika Padukone kicks off filming for 'King' with SRK, shares FIRST post after exit from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : While Deepika Padukone may have stepped back from high-profile projects like Kalki 2898 AD, she's already got something just as exciting in the works.

The actress has officially begun filming for 'King,' her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo was last seen together in 'Jawan.'

The 'Om Shanti Om' actress, on Saturday, gave fans a glimpse of the first day of the shoot as she shared a candid photo on Instagram, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand.

Along with the picture, she also wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly "18 years" ago.

"The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #king #day1."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOy87swjBhk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

'King' will be the sixth time Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share the screen. From her debut blockbuster 'Om Shanti Om' to hits like 'Chennai Express,' 'Happy New Year,' 'Pathaan,' and 'Jawan,' the two have never failed to entertain fans.

This comes just days after the actress was officially dropped from another major film: the sequel to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on Thursday to make the announcement.

In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration."

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.

Back in May, there were also reports that she had been replaced in Prabhas's 'Spirit,' another big project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shortly after, the makers confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor