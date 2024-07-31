Deepika Padukone lauds Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze in Paris Olympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone lauded shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika dropped a picture of Manu and Sarabjot celebrating their win.

Manu was seen proudly displaying her medal, while Sarabjot waved enthusiastically.

Anil Kapoor also congratulated the duo on Instagram Stories, writing, "@bhakermanu @sarabjotsingh30 Another win for India!! Congratulations!!" Similarly, Bhumi Pednekar joined in the celebration, cheering them on with a "Chak De!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay shared a picture of Manu and Sarabjot from Paris Olympics and wrote, "Taking the term 'eyes on the prize' to whole new level and we are loving it...Here's hoping we get to see many more medals to follow @bhakermanu@sarabjotsingh30."

Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika Padukone, she is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The two announced their pregnancy in February this year.

On the work front, the mom-to-be is basking in the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

