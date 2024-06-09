Deepika Padukone looks intense in Kalki 2898 AD's new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled the intriguing poster of Deepika Padukone ahead of the trailer launch.

Deepika treated fans with a poster from her upcoming film.

In the image capture, Deepika can be seen wearing a ripped shawl-type outfit.

She looks intense in the poster.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow."

As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Deepika's all time admirer and husband Ranveer Singh commented, "B O O M. stunner !"

Sobhita wrote, "W-O-W."

One of the users wrote, "Can't WAITT!!."

'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum? To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27 this year.

