Deepika Padukone Makes First Public Appearance With Her Daughter Dua (See Post)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted with their two-month old daughter Dua Padukone Singh for the first time in public today. Deepika was seen holding li'l Dua close to her chest as she went inside the private airport at Kalina, Mumbai.It is Deepika's first outing with her daughter Dua after the birth of their child in September.

On Diwali this year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. "'Dua' : Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," they captioned the post. The couple announced the birth of their first child - a baby girl through a social media post. They shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

Congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section of their post in no time. Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred with the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented, "Congratulations" with heart emojis. Alia Bhatt emptied her bag of red heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor commented, "Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and beboo. God bless the little angel." Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta dropped red heart emoticons. Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Laxmi aayi hai. The queen is here." On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.



