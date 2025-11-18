Deepika Padukone on Global Success: “It Feels Like We’ve Arrived Collectively”

Deepika Padukone is a true global icon, an artist who has carried Indian cinema across international borders with grace and power. With her unwavering confidence, unique approach, stellar performances, and irresistible charm, she has firmly established herself as a worldwide phenomenon. From films to entrepreneurship, from the Met Gala to the FIFA World Cup, and even the Oscars, she continues to represent India on the grandest stages. As an actress who paved the way for many others to shine globally, Deepika has come a long way in her remarkable journey, proudly embodying the title of a ‘Global Indian' and considers it as a collective win.

During an interview, when Deepika was asked, "As an actor and entrepreneur, you have taken India to a global stage in a very real way. We hear ‘global Indian’ around you all the time. What does that actually mean to you?” She answered, "It’s very simple. To own our roots, our culture, our heritage. For the longest time, we as Indians have been so influenced by the rest of the world. I always questioned that. Why are we copying what’s happening elsewhere instead of leading? And as a talent, I never understood why we have to change who we are to fit someone else’s sensibility. If certain cinemas and talent from other parts of the world are accepted globally, why do we need to dilute ourselves? I see that as a lack of knowledge on the other side, not something wrong with us. So for me, ‘global Indian’ is about being proud of who we are, not apologising for it, and taking that to the world. When Louis Vuitton put up those hoardings in LA with my campaign, I didn’t feel that it was my personal victory. I felt we were finally being seen. And now, when I see Alia as the face of Gucci, Ananya with Chanel, all these girls with global brands, it feels like we’ve arrived collectively. I feel proud of us, not just for me."

The pioneer, Deepika has been instrumental in shaping India’s growing representation across global luxury brands as ambassadors. By being the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. On the work front, Deepika boasts an incredible lineup of films ahead. She will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about film King. She will also be seen in Atlee’s upcoming film.