Deepika Padukone poses with co-artistes on 'Singham Again' set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Deepika Padukone, who is currently shooting for 'Singham Again', posed with co-artistes working with her on the sets.

On Wednesday, one of the artistes shared a selfie on her Instagram and expressed her excitement after working with Deepika.

The post also features a sketch she made for Deepika and a bouquet of flowers with a note that read, "To our hero, Lady Singham".

The note read, "Deepika Padukone The Only Lady Singham Glad to meet you ma'am One of the best days of my life Felt so lucky to work with you, still remember the day you smiled at me and the way you appreciated and became happy after seeing the sketch. I pray that we meet many more times in future..... Lots of love from us!! Always and forever ma'am. Love Love."

A few days ago, director Rohit Shetty shared Deepika's look from the 'Singham Again'.

Decked up in a cop uniform, Deepika was seen striking Ajay Devgn's iconic Singham pose.

Rohit wrote, "MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI (In reel and in real) LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is the third installment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Ajay-starrer Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

Deepika also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in her kitty. The film will be released on June 27.

The sci-fi flick has been directed by Nag Ashwin.

On April 21, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama."

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

