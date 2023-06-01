Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor party with team Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to celebrate film’s 10th anniversary

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday and the team of the film got together to celebrate the special day. A series of photos shared by Ayan has Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur posing for photos that look similar to the film’s poster.

A larger group photo also features producer Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, music composer Pritam, actor Kunal Roy Kapur among many other members from the film’s team. Ayan shared the photos with the caption, “last night ❤️”. Dharma Productions’ handle also shared the photos and wrote, “Doston ke beech kabhi kuch nahi badalta, guys🥹♥️ #10YearsOfYJHD #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani”.Earlier in the day, Ayan also posted about the film and what it has come to represent. “YJHD – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me!