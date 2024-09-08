Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh officially announce arrival of their baby girl

Mumbai, Sep 8 Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the post shared by the stars read: “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.”

It was on Sunday, the news about the two welcoming their first bundle of joy went viral.

On September 7, photographs and videos of Deepika going to the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai started doing the rounds, which raised speculations about her giving birth to their first child.

The couple and their families on September 6 had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

It was in February 2024, when Deepika and Ranveer, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, announced that they are set to become parents. The actress was said to be in her second trimester in February.

They took to Instagram to share a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read: "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on Koffee With Karan, fans got to see their stunning wedding video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.

