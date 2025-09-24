Deepika Padukone Reacts to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s First Pregnancy Announcement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans pleasant surprise as they announced that they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, September 23, 2025 couple shared a polaroid image from their pregnancy photo shoot and told the world about this news. Soon after the announcement, wishes started to pour in from fans and entire bollywood industry. Katrina's bff Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt also expressed her joy and wished parents to be for their new journey. Deepika Padukone also wished Kat and Vicky.

While Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations." and added a red heart emoji, Preity Zinta wrote, “SOOOO HAPPY for you guys. Congratulations. Loads of love always." However, it was Deepika Padukone’s comment that grabbed the most eyeballs. The actress dropped evil eye emojis in the comments section. Akshay Kumar also congratulated couple and wrote, "So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ; Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev."

See Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy announcement Post

About Deepika And Katrina Feud.

There were reports that things between Katrina and Deepika soured after Ranbir Kapoor allegedly cheated on his then-girlfriend Deepika during Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Both of the actress met Ranbir Kapoor at different points in their lives, but both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are long past their discomfort and grievances with each other.

Also Read: Old Interview of Katrina Kaif on Kids Resurfaces as She and Vicky Kaushal Announce First Pregnancy

Meanwhile, Deepika invited Katrina to her her wedding reception in Mumbai and keeping their difference aside actress attended wedding. Talking about the feud between two of them Deepika earlier told Filmfare that, "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious. I’ve always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she’s been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."