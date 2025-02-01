Deepika Padukone Return To Theatres with Two Re-Releases in 2025

Deepika Padukone is once again proving why she remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished stars. In 2025, fans aren’t just celebrating her new projects—they’re revisiting two of her most memorable performances on the big screen. With the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Padmaavat, Deepika has effortlessly conquered the box office once more.

The January 3, 2025, re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani offered fans a nostalgic trip, bringing back her portrayal of Naina Talwar. As the shy, studious girl who transforms into a confident woman, Deepika’s performance continues to feel just as fresh and relatable as it did when the film first released over a decade ago. Her character once again struck a chord with viewers, cementing her mark in the hearts of fans.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Up next, fans will get to witness Deepika’s powerful portrayal of Rani Sa / Padmavati in Padmaavat, set for a re-release on February 6, 2025.It’s a testament to Deepika’s incredible talent and lasting impact that these iconic roles continue to captivate audiences and dominate the box office. These re-releases further solidify her status as Bollywood’s undisputed queen, proving the enduring appeal of her characters.