Deepika Padukone salutes warriors of India on Air Force Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actor Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Fighter', following the record-breaking success of 'Jawan'.

She took to Instagram to salute the warriors of the Indian Air Force on Sunday.

She captioned the post, "They soar through our skies with pride & glory and carry with them an unwavering commitment to ensure our nation's safety & security. This Air Force Day, team #Fighter salutes the Warriors of our glorious Indian Air Force! #JaiHind."

She posted a video of the poster of 'Air Force Day' written in tri-colour of India, (Orange, White and Green).

Earlier, on Independence day that was on August 15, 2023, the makers of 'Fighter' unveiled an intriguing motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into the frame. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit. Next, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are introduced. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from 'Fighter', he will also be seen in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

