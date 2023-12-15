Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of Fighter release

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor among others. As such, she recently visited the Tirumala temple with her younger sister Anisha Padukone to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Videos of the actress arriving at the temple have gone viral on social media.

For the visit, Deepika opted for a black co-ord set and completed her look with a messy bun. She kept her look simple yet chic as she visited the temple to seek blessings from the deity. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans. The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.